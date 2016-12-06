Lista de nominados a los Grammy 2017

Lista de nominados en las principales categorías para la 59a entrega de los Grammy anunciados el martes por la Academia de la Grabación.

— Álbum del año: "25", Adele; "Lemonade", Beyonce; "Purpose", Justin Bieber; "Views", Drake; "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson.

— Grabación del año: "Hello", Adele; "Formation", Beyonce; "7 Years", Lukas Graham; "Work", Rihanna con Drake; "Stressed Out", twenty one pilots.

— Canción del año: "Formation", Beyonce, Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan y Michael L. Williams II; "Hello", Adele y Greg Kurstin; "I Took a Pill In Ibiza", Mike Posner; "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran y Benjamin Levin; "7 Years", Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard y Morten Ristorp.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Kelsea Ballerini; The Chainsmokers; Chance the Rapper; Maren Morris; Anderson Paak.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: "Hello", Adele; "Hold Up", Beyonce; "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber; "Piece by Piece (versión Idol)", Kelly Clarkson; "Dangerous Woman", Ariana Grande.

— Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop: "Closer", The Chainsmokers con Halsey; "7 Years", Lukas Graham; "Work", Rihanna con Drake; "Cheap Thrills", Sia con Sean Paul; "Stressed Out", twenty one pilots.

— Mejor álbum pop tradicional: "Cinema", Andrea Bocelli; "Fallen Angels", Bob Dylan; "Stages Live", Josh Groban; "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin", Willie Nelson; "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway", Barbra Streisand.

— Mejor álbum vocal pop : "25", Adele; "Purpose", Justin Bieber; "Dangerous Woman", Ariana Grande; "Confident", Demi Lovato; "This Is Acting", Sia.

— Mejor álbum de música pop latina: "Un besito más", Jesse & Joy; "Ilusión", Gaby Moreno; "Similares", Laura Pausini; "Seguir latiendo", Sanalejo; "Buena vida", Diego Torres.

— Mejor álbum de rock, música alternativa o urbana latina: "ilevitable", ile; "L.H.O.N." Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas; "Buenaventura", La Santa Cecilia; "Los Rakas", Los Rakas; "Amor Supremo", Carla Morrison.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo música tejana): "Raíces", Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; "Hecho a mano", Joss Favela; "Un azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (en vivo)", Vicente Fernández; "Generación Maquinaria est. 2006", La Maquinaria Norteña; "Tributo a Joan Sebastian y Rigoberto Alfaro", Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea.

— Mejor álbum de música tropical latina: "Conexión", Fonseca; "La Fantasía: Homenaje a Juan Formell", Formell y Los Van Van; "35 Aniversario" Grupo Niche, "La Sonora Santanera en su 60 aniversario", La Sonora Santanera; "¿Dónde están?", Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo.

— Mejor álbum de dance/electrónica: "Skin", Flume; "Electronica 1: The Time Machine", Jean-Michel Jarre; "Epoch", Tycho; "Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future", Underworld; "Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII", Louie Vega.

— Mejor álbum de rock: "California", Blink-182; "Tell Me I'm Pretty", Cage the Elephant; "Magma", Gojira; "Death of a Bachelor", Panic! at the Disco; "Weezer", Weezer.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: "22, A Million", Bon Iver; "Blackstar", David Bowie; "The Hope Six Demolition Project", PJ Harvey; "Post Pop Depression", Iggy Pop; "A Moon Shaped Pool", Radiohead.

— Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: "Lemonade", Beyonce; "Ology", Gallant; "We Are King", KING; "Malibu", Anderson Paak; "Anti", Rihanna.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: "In My Mind", BJ the Chicago Kid; "Lalah Hathaway Live", Lalah Hathaway; "Velvet Portraits", Terrace Martin; "Healing Season", Mint Condition; "Smoove Jones", Mya.

— Mejor álbum de rap: "Coloring Book", Chance the Rapper; "And the Anonymous Nobody", De La Soul; "Major Key", DJ Khaled; "Views", Drake; "Blank Face LP", ScHoolboy Q; "The Life of Pablo", Kanye West.

— Mejor álbum de country: "Big Day In A Small Town", Brandy Clark; "Full Circle", Loretta Lynn; "Hero", Maren Morris; "A Sailor's Guide to Earth", Sturgill Simpson; "Ripcord", Keith Urban.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: "Sound of Red", Rene Marie; "Upward Spiral", Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling; "Take Me to the Alley", Gregory Porter; "Harlem On My Mind", Catherine Russell; "The Sting Variations", The Tierney Sutton Band.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: "Book of Intuition", Kenny Barron Trio; "Dr. Um", Peter Erskine; "Sunday Night at the Vanguard", The Fred Hersch Trio; "Nearness", Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau; "Country for Old Men", John Scofield.

— Mejor compilación musical para medios visuales: "Amy"; "Miles Ahead"; "Straight Outta Compton"; "Suicide Squad (edición de colección)"; "Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1."

— Productor del año, no clásico: Benny Blanco; Greg Kurstin; Max Martin; Nineteen85; Ricky Reed.

— Mejor video musical: "Formation", Beyonce; "River", Leon Bridges; "Up&Up", Coldplay; "Gosh", Jamie xx; "Upside Down & Inside Out", OK Go.

— Mejor película musical: "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead", Steve Aoki; "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years", The Beatles; "Lemonade", Beyonce; "The Music of Strangers", Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble; "American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry", varios artistas.

