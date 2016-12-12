Los Golden Globes (Globos de Oro) son los premios que inician el año. En el 2017, serán entregados el 8 de enero en Beverly Hills, con Jimmy Fallon como presentador.

El día de hoy fue revelada la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro en Beverly Hills, California. “La La Land” tiene siete nominaciones.

Renglón: Cine

—Mejor película de drama: "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hell or High Water", "Lion", "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight".

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: "20th Century Women", "Deadpool", "Florence Foster Jerkins", "La La Land", "Sing Street".

—Mejor director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"; Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"; Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight", Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea".

—Mejor actriz, drama: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; "Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"; Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie".

—Mejor actor, drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Joel Edgerton, "Loving"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences".

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"; Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"; Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen", Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jerkins".

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jerkins"; Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"; Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool".

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea".

—Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals".

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "Divines" (Francia), "Elle" (Francia), "Neruda" (Chile), "The Salesman" (Irán, Francia), "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania).

—Mejor cinta animada: "Kubo and the Two Strings", "Moana", "My Life as a Zucchini", "Sing", "Zootopia".

—Mejor guion: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"; Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"; Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"; Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"; Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water".

—Mejor música original: Nicholas Britell, "Moonlight"; Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"; Johann Johannsson, "Arrival"; Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka, "Lion"; Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, "Hidden Figures".

—Mejor canción original: "Can't Stop the Feeling!" de "Trolls" (Música y letra: Justin Timberlake, max Martin, Shellback); "City of Stars" de "La La Land" (Música: Justin Hurwitz. Letra: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul); "Faith" de "Sing" (Música y letra: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight); "Gold" de "Gold" (Música y letra: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop); "How Far I'll Go" de Moana (Música y letra: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Amplíe esta intermación en bureo.com.do