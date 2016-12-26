Discografía de George Michael

Un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.

El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.

Álbumes:

— "Fantastic" (con WHAM!), 1983

— "Make It Big" (con WHAM!), 1984

— "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (con WHAM!), 1986

— "Faith", 1987

— "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1", 1990

— "Older", 1996

— "Songs from the Last Century", 1999

— "Patience", 2004

— "Symphonica", 2014

Canciones:

— "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", 1984

— "Careless Whisper", 1984

— "Last Christmas", 1985

— "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)", con Aretha Franklin, 1987

— "I Want Your Sex", 1987

— "Faith", 1987

— "One More Try", 1987

— "Father Figure", 1988

— "Monkey", 1988

— "Freedom! '90", 1990

— "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", con Elton John, 1991

— "Jesus to a Child", 1996