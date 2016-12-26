El Caribe

Música

Discografía de George Michael

-

El cantante británico George Michael en un concierto para recaudar fondos para la organización de lucha contra el sida Sidaction, en París, Francia, en 2012.
El cantante británico George Michael en un concierto para recaudar fondos para la organización de lucha contra el sida Sidaction, en París, Francia, en 2012. (AP )

Un vistazo a las canciones y álbumes de la carrera de George Michael.

El publicista de Michael anunció el domingo que el cantautor murió en su casa. Tenía 53 años.

Álbumes:

— "Fantastic" (con WHAM!), 1983

— "Make It Big" (con WHAM!), 1984

— "Music from the Edge of Heaven" (con WHAM!), 1986

— "Faith", 1987

— "Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1", 1990

— "Older", 1996

— "Songs from the Last Century", 1999

— "Patience", 2004

— "Symphonica", 2014

___

Canciones:

— "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", 1984

— "Careless Whisper", 1984

— "Last Christmas", 1985

— "I Knew You Were Waiting (for Me)", con Aretha Franklin, 1987

— "I Want Your Sex", 1987

— "Faith", 1987

— "One More Try", 1987

— "Father Figure", 1988

— "Monkey", 1988

— "Freedom! '90", 1990

— "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", con Elton John, 1991

— "Jesus to a Child", 1996


ADEMÁS EN GENTE




GALERIA DE FOTOS:

X
Anterior - 1 de 1 - Siguiente

MÁS FOTOS DE LA GALERÍA

Anterior 1 de 1 Siguiente