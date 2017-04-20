Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Princesa" - Río Roma con CNCO
3.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
4.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
5.- "Siempre juntos" - Soy Luna
6.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
7.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA y Sky
8.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres
9.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
10.- "Traicionera" - Sebastián Yatra
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of you" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean
3.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
4.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
5.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
6.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
7.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Anne-Marie y Sean Paul
8.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
9.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar
10.- "Tu falta de querer" - Mon Laferte
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
3.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
6.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
7.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
8.- "Slide" - Calvin Harris con Frank Ocean y Migos
9.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
10.- "Hermosa ingrata" - Juanes
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
4.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
5.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo
6.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
7.- "You Don't Know Me" - Jax Jones con RAYE
8.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
9.- "Me enamoré" - Shakira
10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce con Shakira
7.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
8.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
9.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
10.- "Sigo extrañándote" - J Balvin
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.-"Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
2.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
3.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
4.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
5.- "Me soltaste" - Jesse & Joy
6.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
7.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
8.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
9.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
10.- "Te juro" - Alejandra Guzmán y Samo
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Cinturita" - Gustavo Elis
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Me gusta" - Aran
4.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
5.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas
6.- "Me enamora" - DJT con Less y Chris
7.- "El chisme" - Reykon y Jonathan Moly
8.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
9.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez
10.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
(Fuente: Record Report)