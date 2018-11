Actor Gerard Butler visita RD y se pasea por El Conde

View this post on Instagram

What an eventful couple of weeks. Been cheered up to no end by these beautiful souls who despite living in a country that has gone through so much hardship, have nothing but love to give. A real lesson for me right now. So pleased to be in Haiti with @MarysMeals visiting schools to see the wonderful work they do. Communities are transformed by what @MarysMeals does to feed children in a place of education. It’s such a simple idea that works really well. I’ve seen it in action in Liberia, and now Haiti. Link in bio for their website MarysMeals.org, or follow @MarysMeals for more pictures and videos from this trip! #Haiti #MarysMeals #school #meals #hope #joy #food #education