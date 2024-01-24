Las películas Oppenheimer, con 13 y Pobres criaturas, con 11, acaparan la mayor cantidad de candidaturas de la 96ta. entrega de los máximos galardones de Hollywood.



Será domingo. 10 de marzo del 2024. La Academia de Hollywood entregará las estatuillas que en cuatro años (si todo sigue como hasta ahora), llegarán a su centenar de ediciones. Jimmy Kimmel será el presentador por cuarta vez de la gala en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.



Algunas de las nominaciones



Mejor película



American Fiction; Anatomy of a fall; Barbie; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro: Oppenheimer; Past Lives; Poor Things.

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction; Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling – Barbie; Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple; America Ferrera – Barbie; Jodie Foster – Nyad; Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.

Mejor dirección

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet; Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese; Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan; Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos; The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer.

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Triet, Arthur Harari; The Holdovers – David Hemingson; Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer; May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik; Past Lives – Celine Song.

Mejor guion adaptado

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson; Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach; Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan; Poor Things – Tony McNamara; The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer.

Mejor canción original

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot; I’m Just Ken – Barbie; It Never Went Away – “American Symphony”; Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon; What Was I Made For? – Barbie.

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano ; Perfect Days; La sociedad de la nieve; La sala de profesores; The Zone of Interest.

Mejor cortometraje de acción

The After – Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham; Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron; Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk; Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane; The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson, Steven Rales.

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter; Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess; Our uniform – Yegane Moghaddam; Pachyderme – Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius; War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko – Dace Mullins, Brad Booker.

Mejor fotografía

El Conde; Los asesinos de la luna; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Pobres criaturas.

Mejor Película Documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp); La memoria infinita; Four Daughters; (Kaouther Ben Hania); To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja), 20 días en Mariúpol (Mstyslav Chernov). l alfonso Quiñones

Categorías más disputadas

Mejor actor protagonista:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro; Colman Domingo – Rustin; Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers ; Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer; Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor actriz protagonista:

Annette Bening – Nyad; Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan – Maestro; Emma Stone – Poor Things.