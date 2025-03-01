Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 1 mar (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles la gala de la 97 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominaciones.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

‘Anora’.

‘The Brutalist’.

‘A Complete Unknown’.

‘Conclave’.

‘Dune: Part Two’.

‘Emilia Pérez’.

‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ (‘I’m still here’).

‘Nickel Boys’.

‘The Substance’.

‘Wicked’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

Brady Corbet, por ‘The Brutalist’.

James Mangold por ‘A Complete Unknown’

Jacques Audiard, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Coralie Fargeat, por ‘The Substance’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Karla Sofía Gascón, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Cynthia Erivo, por ‘Wicked’.

Mikey Madison, por ‘Anora’.

Demi Moore, por ‘The Substance’.

Fernanda Torres, por ‘I’m Still Here’.

MEJOR ACTOR

Adrien Brody, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Timothée Chalamet, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Ralph Fiennes, por ‘Conclave’.

Colman Domingo, por ‘Sing Sing’.

Sebastian Stan, por ‘The Apprentice’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mónica Barbaro por ‘A Complete Unknown’

Arriana Grande por ‘Wicked’.

Felicity Jones por ‘The Brutalist’.

Isabella Rossellini por ‘Conclave’.

Zoe Saldaña por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Yura Borisov, por ‘Anora’.

Kieran Culkin, por ‘A Real Pain’.

Edward Norton, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Guy Pearce, por ‘The Brutalist’

Jeremy Strong, por ‘The Apprentice’.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Jesse Eisenberg, por ‘A Real Pain’.

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum y Alex David, por ‘September 5’.

Coralie Fargeat, por ‘The Substance’.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

James Mangold y Jay Cocks, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Peter Straughan, por ‘Conclave’.

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius y Nicolas Livecchi, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

RaMell Ross y Joslyn Barnes, por ‘Nickel Boys’.

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin y John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, por ‘Sing Sing’.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ (I’m Still Here’), de Walter Salles (Brasil).

‘Emilia Pérez’ de Jaques Audiard (Francia).

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ de Mohammed Rasoulof (Alemania).

‘Flow’ de Gints Zilbalodis (Letonia).

‘The Girl with the Needle’ de Magnus von Horn (Dinamarca).

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

‘Flow’.

‘Inside Out 2’

‘Memoir of a Snail’

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’.

‘The Wild Robot’.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

‘Black Box Diaries’.

‘No Other Land’.

‘Porcelain War’.

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’.

‘Sugarcane’.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Lol Crawley por ‘The Brutalist’.

Greig Fraser por ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Paul Guilhaume por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Ed Lachman por ‘Maria’.

Jarin Blaschke ‘Nosferatu’.

MEJOR MONTAJE

Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.

David Jancso, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Nick Emerson, por ‘Conclave’.

Juliette Welfling, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Myron Kerstein, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Arianne Phillips, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Lisy Christl, por ‘Conclave’.

Janty Yates y Dave Crossman, por ‘Gladiator II’.

Linda Muir, por ‘Nosferatu’.

Paul Tazewell, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Daniel Blumberg, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Volker Bertelmann, por ‘Conclave’.

Clément Ducol y Camille, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

John Powell y Stephen Schwartz, por ‘Wicked’.

Kris Bowers, por ‘The Wild Robot’.

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt y Bernie Taupin, por ‘Never Too Late’, de ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’.

Camille y Clément Ducol, por ‘Mi Camino’, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard, por ‘El mal’, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Diane Warren, por ‘The Journey’, de ‘The Six Triple Eight’.

Abraham Alexander y Adrian Quesada, por ‘Like A Bird’, de ‘Sing Sing’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN

Judy Becker y Patricia Cuccia, por ‘The Brutalist’.

Suzie Davies y Cynthia Sleiter, por ‘Conclave’.

Patrice Vermette y Shane Vieau, por ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Craig Lathrop y Beatrice Brentnerová, por ‘Wicked’.

Nathan Crowley y Lee Sandales, por ‘Nosferatu’.

MEJOR SONIDO

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey y David Giammarco, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett y Doug Hemphill, por ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz y Niels Barletta, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson y John Marquis, por ‘Wicked’.

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo y Leff Lefferts, por ‘The Wild Robot’.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin y Shane Mahan, por ‘Alien: Romulus’.

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft y Peter Stubbs, por ‘Better Man’.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe y Gerd Nefzer, por ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story y Rodney Burke, por ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’.

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk y Paul Corbould, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Mike Marino, David Presto y Crystal Jurado, por ‘A Different Man’.

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier y Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.

David White, Traci Loader y Suzanne Stokes-Munton, por ‘Nosferatu’.

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon y Marilyne Scarselli, por ‘The Substance’.

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount y Sarah Nuth, por ‘Wicked’.

MEJOR CORTO

‘Anuja’.

‘A Lien’.

‘I’m Not a Robot’.

‘The Last Ranger’.

‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’.

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

‘Beautiful Men’.

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’.

‘Magic Candies’.

‘Wander to Wonder’.

‘Yuck’.

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

‘Death by Numbers’.

‘I Am Ready, Warden’.

‘Incident’.

‘Instruments of a Beating Heart’.

‘The Only Girl in the Orchestra’. EFE