Los latinos tienen cada vez más una posición destacada en renglones insuales hasta hace poco dentro de los Grammy Awards.
Los premios más importantes del mundo de la música a nivel global serán entregados en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles el domingo 4 de febrero del 2024.
La lista de los nominados fue dada a conocer el pasado viernes, en la mañana.
La banda sonora de Barbie lidera en varias categorías. Al igual Taylor Swift, SZA Boygenius, Miley Cyrus y talentos emergentes como Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams o Victoria Monét.
Es evidente el crecimiento de la música latina en varios renglones donde normalmente no aparecían.
Por ejemplo, en Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella, donde están Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera. Esto por el trabajo I Remember Mingus.
En Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica: Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic. En este caso por el disco Fandango.
En Compositor del año (no clásico) se destaca el mexicano Edgar Barrera, quizás el más destacado de la actualidad.
AQUI LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS 2024
Álbum del Año
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Disco del Año
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Canción del año
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Tyla – Water
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Mejor Álbum Country
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Mejor Artista Revelación
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
Mejor Álbum R&B
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Mejor interpretación de R&B
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Mejor Álbum de Rock
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Productor del Año (no clásico)
Daniel Nigro
Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Compositor del año (no clásico)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop
Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – Subtract
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred Again – Strong
Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan – Rumble
Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded
Mejor Canción de Rock
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Mejor Canción R&B
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Canción de rap
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Álbum de Rap
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada
Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
J. Ivy – The Light Inside
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell y Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
Jon Batiste – Movement 18′ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
Samara Joy – Tight
Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental
Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra– My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional
Liz Callaway – A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
House of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Mejor Canción Country
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship
Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell – The Returner
Mejor Canción de Raíces Estadounidenses
The War and Treaty – Blank Page
Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Allison Russell – The Returner
Mejor Álbum de Raíces Estadounidenses
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London
Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette – ¡Lavette!
Mejor Álbum Folk
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Mejor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíces
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – En directo en el Maple Leaf
Mejor Interpretación de Canción Gospel
Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
Melvin Crispell III – God Is
Kirk Franklin – All Things
Mejor Interpretación o Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Blessing Offor – Believe
Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Mejor Álbum de Gospel
Erica Campbell – I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
Blessing Offor – My Tribe
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
Phil Wickham – I Believe
Mejor Álbum de Gospel de Raíz
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Mejor Álbum Rock Latino o Alternativo
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – Vida
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Mejor Interpretación Musical Global
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
Burna Boy – Alone
Davido – Feel
Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores
Mejor Álbum de Música Global
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment
Mejor Álbum de Reggae
Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal
Mejor Álbum New Age, Ambient o Canto
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil
Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Mejor Álbum de Comedia
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?
Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narrativa y Cuento
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senador Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Superación en tiempos inciertos
Mejor Banda Sonora Recopilatoria para Medios Visuales
Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Varios Artistas – Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Mejor Video Musical
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Mejor Película Musical
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Mejor grabación
Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21′
Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
Yu Wei – Migration
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork
Mejor Empaque Especial de Edición Limitada
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Gieo
Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Notas del Mejor Álbum
John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (notas del álbum por Ashley Kahn)
Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (notas de álbum de Scott B. Bomar)
Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (notas de álbum de Vik Sohonie)
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (notas del álbum por Jeff Place & John Troutman
Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (notas del álbum por Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)
Mejor Álbum Histórico
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Sesiones Time Out Of Mind (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Mejor Ingeniería de Sonido de un álbum no clásico
Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist – Multitudes
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica
Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour
Productor del año, Clásico
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon
Mejor Grabación Remezclada
Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call
Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo
Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Mejor Composición Instrumental
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
John Williams – Helena’s Theme
Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella
Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues
Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumentos y Voces
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Samara Joy – Lush Life
Mejor Interpretación Orquestal
Orquesta Filarmónica de Buffalo – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante
Orquesta Filarmónica de la Radio de los Países Bajos – Bartók: Concierto Para Orquesta; Cuatro Piezas
The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Sinfonía nº 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
Sinfónica de San Francisco – Stravinsky: La Consagración de la Primavera
Mejor Grabación de Ópera
Orquesta de la Ópera Metropolitana; Coro de la Ópera Metropolitana – Blanchard: Champion
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge
Mejor Interpretación Coral
The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
Uusinta Ensemble; Coro de Cámara de Helsinki – Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara o Pequeño Conjunto
Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic
Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Sinfonía nº 6, ‘Pastorale’ Y Op. 1, nº 3
Mejor Solo Instrumental Clásico
Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project
Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
Curtis Stewart – Of Love
Mejor Álbum Vocal Solista de Música Clásica
Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista – Because
Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante – Broken Branches
Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista – 40@40
Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista – Rising
Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark
Mejor Compendio de Música Clásica
Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
Christopher Rountree, director – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Chick Corea – Sardinia
Andy Akiho – Sculptures
Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite
Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Jessie Montgomery, compositora (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds.