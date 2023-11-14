Los latinos tienen cada vez más una posición destacada en renglones insuales hasta hace poco dentro de los Grammy Awards.

Los premios más importantes del mundo de la música a nivel global serán entregados en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles el domingo 4 de febrero del 2024.

La lista de los nominados fue dada a conocer el pasado viernes, en la mañana.

La banda sonora de Barbie lidera en varias categorías. Al igual Taylor Swift, SZA Boygenius, Miley Cyrus y talentos emergentes como Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams o Victoria Monét.

Taylor Swift sacando músculos en Buenos Aires (Fuente externa)

Es evidente el crecimiento de la música latina en varios renglones donde normalmente no aparecían.

Por ejemplo, en Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella, donde están Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera. Esto por el trabajo I Remember Mingus.

En Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica: Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic. En este caso por el disco Fandango.

En Compositor del año (no clásico) se destaca el mexicano Edgar Barrera, quizás el más destacado de la actualidad.

AQUI LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS 2024

Álbum del Año

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Disco del Año

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Olivia Rodrigo tiene varias nominaciones. Antes ha ganado tres Grammy Awards (Fuente externa)

Canción del año

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (incluye cine y televisión)

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Tyla – Water

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Mejor Álbum Country

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Mejor Artista Revelación

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Mejor Álbum R&B

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Mejor Álbum de Rock

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Mejor Grabación Pop Dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Productor del Año (no clásico)

Daniel Nigro

Dernst «D’Mile» Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Edgar Barrera, compositor mexicano probablemente más interesante de estos tiempos (Fuente externa)

Compositor del año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop

Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – Subtract

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred Again – Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan – Rumble

Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Mejor Canción de Rock

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Mejor Canción R&B

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Mejor Interpretación de Rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Mejor Canción de rap

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Mejor Álbum de Rap

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell y Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada

Mejor Interpretación de Jazz

Jon Batiste – Movement 18′ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me

Samara Joy – Tight

Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs – The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Portada del disco de Ivan Lins con la Sinfónica de Tbilisi (Fuente externa)

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra– My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional

Liz Callaway – A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Mejor Canción Country

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man

Allison Russell – Eve Was Black

Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses

Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship

Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell – The Returner

Mejor Canción de Raíces Estadounidenses

The War and Treaty – Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell – The Returner

Mejor Álbum de Raíces Estadounidenses

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Mejor álbum de Bluegrass

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – ¡Lavette!

Mejor Álbum Folk

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Mejor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíces

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – En directo en el Maple Leaf

Mejor Interpretación de Canción Gospel

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good

Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III – God Is

Kirk Franklin – All Things

Mejor Interpretación o Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Blessing Offor – Believe

Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Mejor Álbum de Gospel

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Mejor Álbum de Gospel de Raíz

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Karol G, la reina absoluta de la música urbana (Fuente externa)

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Mejor Álbum Rock Latino o Alternativo

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Mejor Interpretación Musical Global

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – Feel

Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Mejor Álbum de Música Global

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment

Mejor Álbum de Reggae

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Mejor Álbum New Age, Ambient o Canto

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Mejor Álbum de Comedia

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?

Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narrativa y Cuento

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senador Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Superación en tiempos inciertos

Mejor Banda Sonora Recopilatoria para Medios Visuales

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Varios Artistas – Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mejor Video Musical

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Mejor Película Musical

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Mejor grabación

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21′

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Mejor Empaque Especial de Edición Limitada

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Notas del Mejor Álbum

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (notas del álbum por Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (notas de álbum de Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (notas de álbum de Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (notas del álbum por Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (notas del álbum por Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)

Mejor Álbum Histórico

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Sesiones Time Out Of Mind (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Mejor Ingeniería de Sonido de un álbum no clásico

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Productor del año, Clásico

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Mejor Grabación Remezclada

Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo

Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Mejor Composición Instrumental

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion

John Williams – Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Paquito D’Rivera e Hilario Durán en un programa de Tv (Captura de pantalla)

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus

Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumentos y Voces

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy – Lush Life

Mejor Interpretación Orquestal

Orquesta Filarmónica de Buffalo – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante

Orquesta Filarmónica de la Radio de los Países Bajos – Bartók: Concierto Para Orquesta; Cuatro Piezas

The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Sinfonía nº 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Sinfónica de San Francisco – Stravinsky: La Consagración de la Primavera

Mejor Grabación de Ópera

Orquesta de la Ópera Metropolitana; Coro de la Ópera Metropolitana – Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Mejor Interpretación Coral

The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing – Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Coro de Cámara de Helsinki – Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara o Pequeño Conjunto

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories

Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Sinfonía nº 6, ‘Pastorale’ Y Op. 1, nº 3

Mejor Solo Instrumental Clásico

Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project

Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Mejor Álbum Vocal Solista de Música Clásica

Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista – Because

Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante – Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista – 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista – Rising

Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark

Mejor Compendio de Música Clásica

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango

Christopher Rountree, director – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Chick Corea – Sardinia

Andy Akiho – Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea

Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Jessie Montgomery, compositora (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds.