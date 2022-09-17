La realización de los Premios Emmy solo fue opacado por los funerales de la Reina Isabel II.
Aún así, el evento de entrega de Premios Emmy fue catalogado por algunos como el que con el tiempo reemplazará los premios Oscar. Y uno se pregunta ¿será posible?
La ceremonia se realizó el dia 12 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del comediante Kenan Thompson.
Hizo historia en un puñado de victorias inéditas en la ceremonia, como la triunfante victoria de Sheryl Lee Ralph como mejor actriz de reparto en comedia por Abbott Elementary.
La actriz pronunció su discurso de aceptación, y por una buena razón: esta fue la primera nominación a los premios Emmy de Ralph después de una carrera de décadas, y se convirtió en la segunda mujer negra en ganar la categoría; la primera fue Jackée Harry en 1987.
Zendaya también , se llevó a casa un récord junto con su premio a la mejor actriz principal en un drama por Euphoria: ahora es la dos veces ganadora más joven por actuación en la historia de los premios Emmy, y celebró su 26 cumpleaños hace menos de dos semanas.
Aún más ganadores: Lizzo está a medio camino de un EGOT después de su emotiva victoria por una serie de competencia sobresaliente; Michael Keaton ganó su primer Emmy; Squid Game se llevó a casa dos trofeos; y Julia Garner disfrutó de su tercera victoria por su interpretación de su personaje en Ozark de Netflix.
A continuación el listado de ganadores de Premios Emmy por segmento.
PALMARÉS PREMIOS EMMY
Drama Series
WINNER: Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
WINNER: Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited or Anthology Series
WINNER: The White Lotus
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)
Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)
Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)
Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)
Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)
Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)
Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”)
Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“Starting Now”)
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel
Ali Wong, Don Wong
Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald, Nothing Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe—Hungary for Democracy
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)
Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)
Competition Program
WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Hoyeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy