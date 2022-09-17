PUBLICIDAD X
La realización de los Premios Emmy solo fue opacado por los funerales de la Reina Isabel II.

Aún así, el evento de entrega de Premios Emmy fue catalogado por algunos como el que con el tiempo reemplazará los premios Oscar. Y uno se pregunta ¿será posible?

La ceremonia se realizó el dia 12 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del comediante Kenan Thompson.

Hizo historia en un puñado de victorias inéditas en la ceremonia, como la triunfante victoria de Sheryl Lee Ralph como mejor actriz de reparto en comedia por Abbott Elementary.

La actriz pronunció su discurso de aceptación, y por una buena razón: esta fue la primera nominación a los premios Emmy de Ralph después de una carrera de décadas, y se convirtió en la segunda mujer negra en ganar la categoría; la primera fue Jackée Harry en 1987.

Zendaya también , se llevó a casa un récord junto con su premio a la mejor actriz principal en un drama por Euphoria: ahora es la dos veces ganadora más joven por actuación en la historia de los premios Emmy, y celebró su 26 cumpleaños hace menos de dos semanas.

Aún más ganadores: Lizzo está a medio camino de un EGOT después de su emotiva victoria por una serie de competencia sobresaliente; Michael Keaton ganó su primer Emmy; Squid Game se llevó a casa dos trofeos; y Julia Garner disfrutó de su tercera victoria por su interpretación de su personaje en Ozark de Netflix.

A continuación el listado de ganadores de Premios Emmy por segmento.

El guionista de Succession con la estatuilla (Fuente externa)

PALMARÉS PREMIOS EMMY

Drama Series

WINNER: Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary 
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: The White Lotus
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy

Lee Jung-jae acepta el premio al actor principal destacado en una serie dramática por «Squid Game» (Fuente externa)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 
Jason Bateman, Ozark  
Brian Cox, Succession 
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul 
Adam Scott, Severance 
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”) 
Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”) 
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”) 
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”) 
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”) 

Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) 
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”) 
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”) 
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”) 
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”) 
Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”) 
Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”) 
Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”) 
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)
Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)
Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)  
Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”) 
Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“Starting Now”)
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel
Ali Wong, Don Wong
Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald, Nothing Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe—Hungary for Democracy

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”) 
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”) 
Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”) 
Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”) 
John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)  

Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus 
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso 
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso 
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary 
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Sheryl Lee Raplh con la primera estatuilla Emmy de su carrera (Fuente externa)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso 
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark 
Patricia Arquette, Severance 
Hoyeon, Squid Game 
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets 
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession 
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession 
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Christopher Walken, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

