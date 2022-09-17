La realización de los Premios Emmy solo fue opacado por los funerales de la Reina Isabel II.

Aún así, el evento de entrega de Premios Emmy fue catalogado por algunos como el que con el tiempo reemplazará los premios Oscar. Y uno se pregunta ¿será posible?

La ceremonia se realizó el dia 12 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, con la conducción del comediante Kenan Thompson.

Hizo historia en un puñado de victorias inéditas en la ceremonia, como la triunfante victoria de Sheryl Lee Ralph como mejor actriz de reparto en comedia por Abbott Elementary.

La actriz pronunció su discurso de aceptación, y por una buena razón: esta fue la primera nominación a los premios Emmy de Ralph después de una carrera de décadas, y se convirtió en la segunda mujer negra en ganar la categoría; la primera fue Jackée Harry en 1987.

Zendaya también , se llevó a casa un récord junto con su premio a la mejor actriz principal en un drama por Euphoria: ahora es la dos veces ganadora más joven por actuación en la historia de los premios Emmy, y celebró su 26 cumpleaños hace menos de dos semanas.

Aún más ganadores: Lizzo está a medio camino de un EGOT después de su emotiva victoria por una serie de competencia sobresaliente; Michael Keaton ganó su primer Emmy; Squid Game se llevó a casa dos trofeos; y Julia Garner disfrutó de su tercera victoria por su interpretación de su personaje en Ozark de Netflix.

A continuación el listado de ganadores de Premios Emmy por segmento.

El guionista de Succession con la estatuilla (Fuente externa)

PALMARÉS PREMIOS EMMY

Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: The White Lotus

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Lee Jung-jae acepta el premio al actor principal destacado en una serie dramática por «Squid Game» (Fuente externa)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)

Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”)

Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“Starting Now”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel

Ali Wong, Don Wong

Nicole Byer, BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Norm Macdonald, Nothing Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe—Hungary for Democracy

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Mike White, The White Lotus

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)

Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Sheryl Lee Raplh con la primera estatuilla Emmy de su carrera (Fuente externa)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Hoyeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy